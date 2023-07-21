KRC Genk v Burnley: Live updates from the Clarets' first public pre-season friendly
The game, which will be played at Genk’s Cegeka Arena, is the first of Burnley’s summer friendlies to be open to the public.
Our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there to provide all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
KRC Genk v Burnley - live updates
A closer look at today’s opponents
KRC Genk are a football club based in the Limburg region of Belgium.
Managed by Wouter Vrancken, a coach well known to Vincent Kompany, the club finished second in the Belgian Pro League last season behind champions Antwerp.
Their stadium, the Cegeka Arena, boasts a capacity of 23,718.
One player already familiar to Burnley fans is Mike Tresor (pictured above), who has been linked with a move to Turf Moor in recent months. Premier League rivals Brentford have also been credited with interest.
Vincent Kompany’s thoughts on today’s game
“It’s a very good club. I think it’s a nice environment for football players as well over there. It’s definitely a well-respected club in Belgium and a very good opponent for us to face that will give us some challenges.
“I think it’s a team that’s got European level and it’s a perfect test for us before getting into the Premier League.
“I like it because they’ve got a very competitive manager in Wouter [Vrancken] and they play really good football, so I’m looking forward [to it].
“They’ve always got good players, good fans and it’s a really good place for football.”
Around 300 Burnley fans are expected to make the trip
Pre-season so far
Burnley have played four behind-closed-doors games so far this summer against lower league opposition.
Kompany’s men have won all four, beating Fleetwood Town (3-2), Burton Albion (1-0), Port Vale (3-1) and most recently Sheffield Wednesday (3-0).
More competitive tests are expected in the coming weeks though, with games against Benfica, Real Betis and Mainz following today’s clash against Genk.
The friendlies will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s treble winners make the short trip to Turf Moor for the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday, August 11.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Vincent Kompany’s men step up their preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a friendly against Belgian side KRC Genk this evening.
The game, which will be played at Genk’s Cegeka Arena, is the first of Burnley’s summer friendlies to be open to the public.
Our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there to provide all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.