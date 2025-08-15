Burnley newboy Quilindschy Hartman ready to do battle with Dutch teammates

The opportunity to play in the Premier League was simply too good to turn down for Burnley’s summer signing Quilindschy Hartman.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also affords the 23-year-old the chance to re-acquaint himself with some of his Netherlands teammates.

The left-back, who made the move from Feyenoord this summer, will face one of his close Dutch friends this weekend for the season opener, when Burnley come up against Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be playing against one of my good friends in the first games, Micky van de Ven,” Hartman explained. “It’s always nice to see your friends.

“Then a few games in we play Manchester United and Joshua [Zirkzee] is there as well, so it’s nice to see all of those guys.

“My best friend in football is Mats Wieffer and he plays at Brighton, so I’m looking forward to that game. At Liverpool too there’s a few guys from the national team.

“It’s a dream for me to play here since a kid. I was already watching the Premier League, now I can be there in the stadium and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartman made the move to Turf Moor from Feyenoord earlier this summer (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Hartman’s move to Turf Moor was a long time in the making for the Dutch defender, who has been capped four times by his national side.

“To be honest, in the Championship year in 2023 they were already interested in me, but back then it wasn’t the moment for me,” he added.

“I had just come through the academy and had only played the one year. We were champions but then I wanted to play in the Champions League really bad.

“That moment was not the moment, but they always kept their interest in me and this summer, when they came again, it went quite fast because I really wanted to move to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way they prepared and the way they knew how I was as a player and how I would fit in, that made me realise very quickly that I wanted to go to Burnley.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley out to buck opening day trend during Premier League season opener at Tottenham