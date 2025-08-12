Match officials confirmed for Burnley's Premier League opener against Tottenham

The officials for Burnley’s Premier League opener at Tottenham have been confirmed.

Scott Parker’s side make the trip to North London this weekend for the big kick-off, as the Clarets make their return to the top flight.

Burnley, promoted from the Championship last season with 100 points to their name, face a Spurs side that endured a bizarre season last time out.

While they lifted the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League, it wasn’t enough to save Ange Postecoglou who was axed after overseeing a horrid league campaign – finishing 17th and suffering 22 defeats.

Thomas Frank has since arrived from Brentford and optimism will be rife that Spurs will be able to finish much higher up the league table.

As for the Clarets, they have one objective and a very simple one at that: do whatever it takes to survive.

As for this weekend’s opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Premier League have confirmed Michael Oliver will be on referee duty.

Michael Oliver will officiate Burnley's season opener at Tottenham this weekend (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The two linesmen will be Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, while Adam Herczeg is on fourth official duties. Neil Davies will be overseeing VAR, assisted by John Brooks.

It promises to be a busy weekend for Oliver, who is also on VAR duty for Friday night’s game at Anfield between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Oliver took charge of two Burnley games during their last season in the Premier League. He sent off Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira during Burnley’s 3-1 defeat at the Emirates, while Dara O’Shea was also shown a straight red during a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

