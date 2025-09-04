'Encourages me': Scott Parker analyses Burnley's start to the Premier League campaign

Scott Parker has been left hugely encouraged by what he’s witnessed from Burnley during their first three games of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite losing two of their first three, there have been plenty of positives to take from what has been a challenging start to the campaign.

The 3-0 season-opening defeat to Tottenham was a harsh scoreline and doesn’t accurately reflect how well the Clarets played on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Parker’s side followed that up with a hard-earned 2-0 win over Sunderland in their first home game of the season, which got them up and running early into the campaign.

Burnley looked to be heading for a point at Old Trafford last weekend, having fought back not once, but twice to peg Manchester United back to 2-2. But they came away empty-handed following Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time penalty.

Sitting 14th in the table after the first tranche of games, Parker is encouraged by what he’s witnessed so far.

“Massive positives, yes, massive positives,” the Clarets said after Saturday’s cruel defeat at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker's side have three points from their first three games of the season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“There were even positives to take from the first-half as well to be fair, because we really, really struggled and I could see that, but we stayed in the game.

“Second-half, like I said, I'm gutted for the group, but I'm immensely proud. The character that we showed to come here, to get back into the game, to then go behind in the way we went behind as well – because that could have been a hammer blow for us.

“It [United’s second goal] was literally the next phase from the goal kick, it was boom – and again, at that moment, that could be a hammer blow for a team. But we then got back into it.

“So yes, I thought we were competitive. I thought we showed real fight, which we have over the first three games, which encourages me massively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s still loads of learning to do, still loads of improving, but yes, I'm encouraged.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Predicted final Premier League table - and where Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will finish