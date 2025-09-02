Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer weigh in on Burnley's VAR controversy against Man Utd

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have weighed in on the VAR controversy that marred Burnley’s cruel late defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

The Red Devils won the game late on thanks to a stoppage-time Bruno Fernandes penalty, given after referee Sam Barrott had been sent to the monitor to check a shirt pull on Amad Diallo from Jaidon Anthony.

It only rubbed salt into the wounds for Burnley, who had earlier had a Lyle Foster ‘goal’ ruled out for offside by the barest of margins.

It sparked an animated rant on VAR from Clarets boss Scott Parker after the game, who claimed football at the top level is now at risk of becoming “sterile”.

While both Lineker and Shearer felt Anthony was to blame for the late penalty, they both shared huge frustration with how VAR is being utilised.

"It’s stupid, just let go before he gets in the box,” Lineker told the Rest is Football podcast.

"I can understand him [Parker] being upset with the offside because it was one of those. I know we’ve come to the point with the semi-automated offsides where we might trust it, but on the images it was a case of: ‘hang on, how’s he offside?’. They’re level. You’re almost measuring it from armpit hair! So I completely get his frustration at that, because it could have gone one way or the other.

VAR forced referee Sam Barrott to award Man Utd a late penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"But the one at the end, you can’t give them a chance to give that decision.

"We also can’t forget the referee’s call, it’s gone now. It’s gone, isn’t it? It’s come to a point where they're sort of re-refereeing the game again. They’re getting involved way more than they were early last season when they said: ‘no, we’re going to allow the referees to do it’.

"I knew it. The high bar is now low again and I can guarantee within a month or two it’ll go back up again. They make it so difficult for themselves.”

Saturday’s VAR controversy at Old Trafford came after Fulham’s Josh King wrongly had a goal ruled out during their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea during the early kick-off.

Referees’ chief Howard Webb has since acknowledged the decision was incorrect, while Michael Salisbury – who was on VAR duty – was stood down from Sunday’s game between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Referencing both the Burnley and Fulham incidents, Shearer spoke of his rage at VAR.

"He [Anthony] did have hold of his shirt, I guess? I understand Scott Parker’s frustration though,” he said.

"I heard his interview after the game and he said he doesn’t like the way the game is going or the way it is.

"We haven’t even got onto the Chelsea v Fulham situation yet and we’re both getting enraged with VAR already. I’m starting to come out in a sweat.

"Like everyone else, I’m raging – and I don’t even support Chelsea or Fulham or whoever, I just felt so angry about that stupid, stupid decision.”

