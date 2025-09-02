Predicted final Premier League table - and where Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will finish

Burnley sit 14th in the Premier League table as we head into the first international break of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets looked to be heading to a hard-earned 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday after fighting back not once, but twice against Manchester United.

But Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial stoppage-time penalty to get Ruben Amorim’s side out of jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But three games into the new campaign, manager Scott Parker will be pleased with the start his side have made – having claimed an early win against Sunderland last week after that opening day defeat at Tottenham.

Elsewhere this weekend, Sunderland claimed a last-gasp win at home to Brentford, while Leeds United drew at home to Newcastle United.

West Ham got their first points of the season with a somewhat surprising 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Wolves’ pointless start to the campaign continued with a 3-2 defeat to Everton at Molineux.

But what are the early predictions following the third round of fixtures?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets suffered a cruel late defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Final predicted table

Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea Man City Crystal Palace Newcastle Aston Villa Tottenham Brighton Bournemouth Nottingham Forest Everton Brentford Man Utd Fulham West Ham Leeds Wolves Burnley Sunderland

Your next Burnley FC read: Match of the Day pundit analyses penalty controversy during Burnley's defeat to Man Utd