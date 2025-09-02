Predicted final Premier League table - and where Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will finish
The Clarets looked to be heading to a hard-earned 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday after fighting back not once, but twice against Manchester United.
But Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial stoppage-time penalty to get Ruben Amorim’s side out of jail.
But three games into the new campaign, manager Scott Parker will be pleased with the start his side have made – having claimed an early win against Sunderland last week after that opening day defeat at Tottenham.
Elsewhere this weekend, Sunderland claimed a last-gasp win at home to Brentford, while Leeds United drew at home to Newcastle United.
West Ham got their first points of the season with a somewhat surprising 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Wolves’ pointless start to the campaign continued with a 3-2 defeat to Everton at Molineux.
But what are the early predictions following the third round of fixtures?
We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s opening results.
Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:
Final predicted table
- Liverpool
- Arsenal
- Chelsea
- Man City
- Crystal Palace
- Newcastle
- Aston Villa
- Tottenham
- Brighton
- Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest
- Everton
- Brentford
- Man Utd
- Fulham
- West Ham
- Leeds
- Wolves
- Burnley
- Sunderland
