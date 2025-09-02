Predicted final Premier League table - and where Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland will finish

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley sit 14th in the Premier League table as we head into the first international break of the season.
The Clarets looked to be heading to a hard-earned 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday after fighting back not once, but twice against Manchester United.

But Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial stoppage-time penalty to get Ruben Amorim’s side out of jail.

But three games into the new campaign, manager Scott Parker will be pleased with the start his side have made – having claimed an early win against Sunderland last week after that opening day defeat at Tottenham.

Elsewhere this weekend, Sunderland claimed a last-gasp win at home to Brentford, while Leeds United drew at home to Newcastle United.

West Ham got their first points of the season with a somewhat surprising 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Wolves’ pointless start to the campaign continued with a 3-2 defeat to Everton at Molineux.

But what are the early predictions following the third round of fixtures?

The Clarets suffered a cruel late defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Final predicted table

  1. Liverpool
  2. Arsenal
  3. Chelsea
  4. Man City
  5. Crystal Palace
  6. Newcastle
  7. Aston Villa
  8. Tottenham
  9. Brighton
  10. Bournemouth
  11. Nottingham Forest
  12. Everton
  13. Brentford
  14. Man Utd
  15. Fulham
  16. West Ham
  17. Leeds
  18. Wolves
  19. Burnley
  20. Sunderland

