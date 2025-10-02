'Egos are dented': Scott Parker calls for Burnley reaction after Man City humbling

Rational thinking in an irrational world is the order of the day, according to Burnley boss Scott Parker.

It comes after the Clarets dropped into the relegation zone at the weekend after suffering a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Parker will not overreact to the setback though and has called on his players to stick to the plan.

“I’ve been here [the Etihad] many a time and this game I’ve seen happen to a lot of teams,” the Clarets boss said.

“I was immensely proud. I stood in that technical box for 60, 70 minutes looking at a team I’ve coached and I thought: ‘we look every bit here, we’re showing some real signs. We had a real courage about us’.

“But these experiences, starting with me, starting with Kyle [Walker], starting with Barnesy [Ashley Barnes], there are many in that changing room that need to be really rational in a world that maybe isn’t always that rational. This is the world we live in.

Scott Parker before Manchester City v Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Our egos are dented and some of the boys in there are bitterly disappointed, but I will break it down to them and I will give them a real understanding of the positives and the negatives.”

