'Egos are dented': Scott Parker calls for Burnley reaction after Man City humbling
It comes after the Clarets dropped into the relegation zone at the weekend after suffering a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City.
Parker will not overreact to the setback though and has called on his players to stick to the plan.
“I’ve been here [the Etihad] many a time and this game I’ve seen happen to a lot of teams,” the Clarets boss said.
“I was immensely proud. I stood in that technical box for 60, 70 minutes looking at a team I’ve coached and I thought: ‘we look every bit here, we’re showing some real signs. We had a real courage about us’.
“But these experiences, starting with me, starting with Kyle [Walker], starting with Barnesy [Ashley Barnes], there are many in that changing room that need to be really rational in a world that maybe isn’t always that rational. This is the world we live in.
“Our egos are dented and some of the boys in there are bitterly disappointed, but I will break it down to them and I will give them a real understanding of the positives and the negatives.”
