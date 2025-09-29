Former Burnley man seals shock free transfer following summer Turf Moor exit

Jonjo Shelvey has completed a surprise move to the Middle East following his recent Burnley departure.

The 33-year-old was let go by the Clarets at the end of last season following a short-lived spell in East Lancashire.

The former Newcastle United man was brought in on a free transfer in January in a bid to bolster their midfield options. But Shelvey only made four appearances for the club during his time in East Lancashire, with two of those coming in the FA Cup.

His two league cameos, meanwhile, both came off the bench, coming on as an 89th minute substitute against Oxford United before getting a further 10 minutes under his belt during the 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday.

His last appearance for the club came during the FA Cup fifth round 3-0 defeat to Preston North End, where the midfielder picked up an injury early into the game.

He was subsequently released at the end of the season alongside winger Nathan Redmond, who remains a free agent.

Shelvey had been on trial for Championship outfit Hull City during pre-season, but the Tigers opted against offering him a deal.

Instead, the midfielder has now joined Arabian Falcons, who play their football in the United Arab Emirates' third tier.

Shelvey made his debut for his new side on Saturday in their first match of the new league season during a 3-3 draw against Baynounah.

He even played a key role in one of their goals, providing a deep corner that was headed home.

The former England international has struggled to settle since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2023, playing for four different clubs.

He represented both Çaykur Rizespor and Eyüpspor out in Turkey before joining Burnley on a short-term deal.

