Burnley manager Scott Parker says 5-1 scoreline was harsh on his 'brave' Burnley players

Burnley boss Scott Parker praised his “brave” players on an unfortunate away day as his side harshly conceded five goals to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5-1 scoreline was perhaps a little flattering to the home side who benefited from two Maxime Estève own goals, albeit deflections, and a late late brace from goal machine Erling Haaland.

Parker said: “I don’t think that was a 5-1 scoreline, I think it seems really harsh on us. For 60-odd minues we caused City some problems, and the two quick goals in the second-half were hammer blows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were outstanding with and without the ball. We asked the players to be brave today. We needed to show our quality and I think for 70-odd minutes we were right in this game and caused City problems.

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley fans at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I think it’s fair to say at the back end of the game it fell away from us. I don’t think 5-1 reflected our performance but that’s the reality.”

Parker also reflected on how he can lift his players after being on the wrong end of some hammer blows in recent games against Manchester United and Liverpool, conceding late penalties.

“We’ve had some tough fixtures, but massive positives. We’ve got some real core foundations here and understanding of what the journey’s going to look like at times. We’ll keep going and keep trying to perform like we did today. For a team coming up from the Championship to the Etihad with the quality City possess I think you see a brave team today, a good team at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we perorm like we did today we’ll be hugely competitive.”

Parker also said his young team must draw on the experience of veterans Kyle Walker and Ashley Barnes.

“I’ve been here many times as a spectator, played here and managed here, and that game today I’ve seen it happen to a lot of teams. I was immensely proud. I stood in that technical area for 70 minutes and thought we looked every bit here. We’re showing some real signs.

“The experience starting with me, Kyle and Barnes, we need to be rational. Our egos are dented and some of them boys in there are bitterly disappointed. But I’ll break it down to them, an understanding of the positives and negatives.”