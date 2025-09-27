Match report: Manchester City versus Burnley from the Etihad Stadium

Burnley can count themselves a little unfortunate tonight as they make their way home up the M66 after a commendable away performance against Manchester City.

The 5-1 scoreline didn’t really reflect the part Scott Parker’s men played in an entertaining game where the Clarets shed some of their defensive tendencies of late to give the home side quite a few scares.

After a nervy opening in which City took the lead through Phil Foden, harshly adjudged to be an Esteve own goal, Burnley came into the game throughout the remainder of the first-half and deservedly gained an equaliser through Jaidon Anthony.

The second-half started as the first ended, with Burnley putting some early pressure on the City goal with chances for forward Lyle Foster going agonsignly wide, while left-back Quilindschy Hartman seeing a good shot parried by former Paris St Germain stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kyle Walker blocks a cross from Jeremy Doku. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Clarets’ former goalkeeper, James Trafford, meanwhile, looked on from the bench as his replacement Martin Dubravka had a solid game, having no chance with any of City’s goals.

They came in quick succession courtesy of Mattheus Nunes after a towering headed assist from Erling Haaland, and a neat finish from substitute Oscar Bobb, seconds after coming on.

And as sure as day follows night, and certainly not once in a blue moon, Erling Haaland added a very late brace to put a perhaps unwarranted sheen on the home side’s performance.

Burnley played their part, but switched off towards the end of the second-half, but in truth, these aren’t the matches they need to win. It’s those games against the teams around them that will prove to be pivotal in determining whether Burnley stay in the Premier League.