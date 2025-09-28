Burnley's Maxime Esteve issues apology after 'worst match of his life' in Man City defeat
The Frenchman scored two own goals as Scott Parker’s men suffered a 5-1 defeat at the Etihad.
The 23-year-old was also involved in a defensive mix-up with teammate Hjalmar Ekdal for City’s fifth and final goal, which was scored by Erling Haaland in stoppage-time.
Esteve has posted a message to his Instagram page to apologise for the bad day at the office, while also thanking Burnley fans for their support.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
"Definitely the worst match of my life,” he wrote.
"We share and experience wonderful moments, but we have to accept the more difficult ones and learn from them to ensure they don’t happen again.
"Thank you for your messages of support and again, I’m sorry.”
The 5-1 scoreline was harsh on Burnley, who remained level at 1-1 until the hour-mark, having cancelled out Esteve’s early own goal with another Jaidon Anthony strike, his fourth of the season.
But Pep Guardiola’s men strolled home to condemn Burnley to another heavy defeat at the Etihad.
Your next Burnley FC read: 24 photos of Burnley fans arriving at the Etihad Stadium for Premier League fixture against Manchester City