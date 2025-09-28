Burnley's Maxime Esteve issues apology after 'worst match of his life' in Man City defeat

Maxime Esteve has taken to social media to apologise for his performance during Burnley’s heavy defeat to Manchester City – describing it as the “worst match” of his life.

The Frenchman scored two own goals as Scott Parker’s men suffered a 5-1 defeat at the Etihad.

The 23-year-old was also involved in a defensive mix-up with teammate Hjalmar Ekdal for City’s fifth and final goal, which was scored by Erling Haaland in stoppage-time.

Esteve has posted a message to his Instagram page to apologise for the bad day at the office, while also thanking Burnley fans for their support.

"Definitely the worst match of my life,” he wrote.

"We share and experience wonderful moments, but we have to accept the more difficult ones and learn from them to ensure they don’t happen again.

Maxime Esteve competes for a header with Erling Haaland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Thank you for your messages of support and again, I’m sorry.”

The 5-1 scoreline was harsh on Burnley, who remained level at 1-1 until the hour-mark, having cancelled out Esteve’s early own goal with another Jaidon Anthony strike, his fourth of the season.

But Pep Guardiola’s men strolled home to condemn Burnley to another heavy defeat at the Etihad.

