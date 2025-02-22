Danny Rohl highlights key difference between Burnley and his Sheffield Wednesday side

Burnley’s superior quality was the deciding factor in their emphatic victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

That’s according to Owls boss Danny Rohl, who felt the 4-0 scoreline wasn’t necessarily a true reflection of the game.

His side were on top in the first-half but were unable to breach Burnley’s impenetrable defence, while Marcus Edwards came up with a moment out of nothing on his first Clarets start.

The second-half was a different story entirely, however, as Scott Parker’s men ran in three further goals to record a convincing victory in their fight for automatic promotion.

Speaking after the game, Rohl felt the defeat was a familiar tale for his side, who have often failed to follow up promising performances with the results they felt they deserved.

“I think we saw today what it means to have quality in both boxes,” he said. “They were very clinical.

"I think until the first goal we played a good game, had good ball-winning situations, good patterns with the ball.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Danny Rohl, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, walks out prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"Until the first conceded goal, we saw a brave Sheffield Wednesday with good opportunities, good pressing moments. I cannot remember that Burnley had a good moment in our box, we defended really well, really brave and we kept the ball well, we attack the line.

"I watched in the last days a lot of Burnley’s games and I cannot remember that a team created so many good opportunities against them.

"Then 1-0, we came in at half time and started the second-half well again. We were on the front foot with big chances and then we conceded again. Then it’s hard and in the end the 4-0 is a bit typical with their clinical finishing.

“We’re doing well between both boxes, it’s a topic we have a lot, but to win such games you have to be strong in the boxes and not in between.

“But at the end it is 4-0, the people who don’t watch this game will think there is a big difference. There is a big difference in both boxes and this is the reason why Burnley fight for promotion and we fight to achieve our 50 points at the moment.”