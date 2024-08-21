Burnley's Luca Koleosho opens up on 'surreal' feeling of making successful return from nine-month lay-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luca Koleosho is loving every minute of being back involved in the thick of it for Burnley after making his long-awaited return following his lengthy absence through injury.

The winger was forced to undergo surgery midway through last season after picking up a knee injury during a game against Wolves in December.

Speaking after Burnley’s first Turf Moor outing of the season, Koleosho was understandably delighted to mark his successful return with a goal.

“It’s nice to score and to be in front of the fans again,” he told Clarets+.

“I was out for a really long time. I haven’t played a game since December so just to have everyone, to have that atmosphere, it hasn’t changed. Just to score, it’s a surreal feeling.

“I’m just really happy to be able to play. I missed a lot of time, so just to know I’m able to play again and be in front of the fans again with my teammates, and just enjoy playing again, it’s just amazing.”

Koleosho was heavily involved in Burnley’s emphatic win against the Bluebirds at the weekend as Scott Parker’s side made it two wins from two at the start of the Championship season.

Burnley’s five goals came from just four shots on target, with their opener coming via a freak own goal.

“It’s kind of surreal being back here for the new season,” Koleosho added. “To be here in front of the fans and give them this type of performance, it’s just amazing.

“We had to learn from our mistakes. Even though we were 2-0 up there was stuff to build on and I think we did a good job of that.

“We were able to score more in the second half, so it was a good performance overall.”

Koleosho added: “These wins give us confidence, it boosts morale. As long as we’re able to continue to win and feed off that energy, I’m sure it will be a great season.”