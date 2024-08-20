Scott Parker reflects on Turf Moor atmosphere after 'amazing' Burnley home debut
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new Clarets boss couldn’t have dreamed for a better start in his first game in the Turf Moor dugout as his side dispatched Cardiff City in style with a 5-0 win on Saturday.
Fresh from the opening weekend rout of Luton Town, it’s fair to say the feelgood factor is well and truly back among the Clarets faithful after the misery of last season’s pitiful relegation.
So much so, Parker and his coach Jonathan Hill – who worked under Parker at both Bournemouth and Fulham, as well as in Belgium with Club Brugge – were left seriously impressed with the noise.
“It was amazing really,” Parker said.
“Coming to the stadium there was one goal for us as a team, which was to get three points, but you never anticipate that it might be a 5-0 win.
“Me and Jonathan Hill have been here for what, five or six weeks now? But the first thing he said to me after the game was ‘this place can get rocking’.
“The sound system was probably the loudest I’ve ever heard in a stadium, but I sensed that energy.
“I’m delighted for the fanbase, because last year there probably weren’t a lot of wins to cheer about and these guys pay their hard-earned money. They come here to cheer their team on and get three points and I hope every one of them goes home happy tonight celebrating.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.