Burnley's injury state of play as Humphreys, Roberts and Flemming update provided

Burnley are having to tread carefully with Bashir Humphreys as the defender works his way back from a “delicate” injury issue.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old missed the last three months of Burnley's promotion-winning season after suffering a quad injury at the back end of February.

Despite remaining at Gawthorpe for much of the summer to work on his rehabilitation, Humphreys remains sidelined having not featured in any of the Clarets’ pre-season friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Roberts and Zian Flemmings are two others that have been nursing knocks, but their situations looks far more promising.

Speaking after Saturday’s friendly at Stoke, Parker told the Burnley Express: “Connor played this morning in a game. I think he got about 65 to 70 minutes, so that was pleasing.

“He just had a slight problem, but we're managing that and he's in a good place at the moment.

"Zian has just started up training again. He picked up an early injury in pre-season and he's just on his way back now. He's not had any minutes, but hopefully he'll be training this week with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphreys missed the last three months of last season with a quad injury (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Bash is still struggling a little bit with an issue that he's got. He is on the grass, but things are moving pretty slowly with Bash, so we're just treading a little bit carefully and trying to get some work into him.

“We're just monitoring that on a daily basis. But it’s the same issue [as last season], it's an ongoing issue. He picked up his work and he had a little bit of a setback.

“It's a delicate one with Bash and obviously we don't want to take any risk. Certainly, if he's in pain – which, at this present moment in time, that’s not the case by the way – at this present moment in time, we've stepped it up and he's out of pain. So hopefully he’s not too far away, but he's missed a big chunk of pre-season.

“His pre-season will start as soon as he's back with us.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Zeki Amdouni is facing a sustained period of time on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a crucial ligament tear.

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker discusses Burnley's interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja