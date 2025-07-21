Tottenham Hotspur 'make contact' with 21-cap England star ahead of Burnley clash

The latest transfer talk as Burnley prepare to return to the Premier League with an away day at Tottenham Hotspur next month.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as they set their focus on their clash with Burnley on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

After securing promotion as Championship runners-up, Scott Parker will take his current employers to face his former club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what will be an immediate test of the Clarets’ top flight credentials. With new manager Thomas Frank in the home dugout for the first time in a competitive fixture, Spurs could name new signing Mohammed Kudus in their starting eleven and former loan signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel could also feature after making permanent moves to North London this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs continue to press forwards in their bid to improve Frank’s squad ahead of the big kick-off and recent reports have suggested Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is one their list of targets - despite his comments enthusing over what could lie ahead during his second year with the La Liga giants.

Speaking to TransferMarkt last month, the England star said: “It’s been good because I had the opportunity to play for such an amazing club. It’s brilliant. I want to help as much as I can. Hopefully, I can play more than I did the first year. I just need to keep working hard. I’ve learned so much, and I’m really excited to carry on learning and improving to help the club.”

Options

REPORTS: Of interest in Conor Gallagher, above, from Newcastle United in a possible Leeds United boost. | Getty Images

Despite Gallagher’s insistence he is looking forward to a second season working under the watch of Diego Simeone, there have been reports suggesting the former Crystal Palace loan star could be sold as Atleti’s summer transfer business could see them fall foul of La Liga’s regulations on non-EU players. The 11-time Spanish champions have made six signings since the end of last season with the likes of Brazilian attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, United States international Johnny Cardoso and Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso all added to Simeone’s ranks.

However, the reports of the possible sale of Gallagher back to a Premier League club appear to be misguided as the England international possesses an Irish passport and that means he would not be taken into account when it comes to Atleti’s non-EU quota. That has not stopped speculation linking the former Chelsea man with a move to the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa - but it is Burnley’s opening day opponents that are said to be progressing with a deal after it was reported Spurs have been in contact with the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Gallagher at this point is happy at Madrid, very happy, he has thoroughly enjoyed working with Simeone and feels he made the right choice in moving. He does have the England situation in the back of his mind, I am told, and feelers have been put out by intermediaries to check on his potential options, but as said, ideally he stays put.”

Your next Burnley read: Burnley's stance on Michael Obafemi amid reports of an 'agreed' move with Turkish side