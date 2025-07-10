The latest transfer talk from the Premier League as Burnley prepare to visit Tottenham Hotspur on the first day of the new season.

There will be a fresh feel around Tottenham Hotspur when Burnley mark their return to the Premier League with a visit to North London next month.

Major changes have been made on the back of a season of contrasting emotions as Spurs bounced back from ending the campaign just one place above the relegation zone by winning the Europa League and securing a return to the Champions League. Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou parted company with the club just weeks after their final win against Manchester United and Brentford boss Thomas Frank was quickly named as his successor.

The Dane looks to be keen to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited after permanent deals for former loan signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel were confirmed and Japanese defender Kota Takai also joined the club in a reported £4.5 million deal.

There has been speculation Frank could raid his old club for Brentford duo Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo - but it is West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus who looks set to become the first major signing of a new era after The Guardian reported Spurs have agreed a £54.5 million deal for the Ghana international. Kudus is reportedly set to undergo a medical on Thursday afternoon as he edges closer to becoming the first West Ham player to directly join Spurs since current Burnley manager Scott Parker. The Guardian also reports Kudus reported late for training on two occasions over the last week before handing in a transfer request in an effort to force a move away from the London Stadium.

Walker’s Clarets move ‘makes sense’

DONE DEAL: For Kyle Walker to join Leeds United's Premier League rivals Burnley. | Getty Images

Former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has delivered his take on Burnley’s surprise signing of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

The 96-times capped England international officially became the Clarets latest addition of the summer transfer window on Friday after a fee of around £5 million had been agreed between the two clubs. The move reunites Walker with his former Spurs team-mate Scott Parker at Turf Moor as the Clarets boss looks to lean on the experience of the defender throughout what is sure to be a challenging season.

Lineker believes that experience will prove ‘invaluable’ during the campaign and gave his backing to the move.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former Barcelona and England striker said: “Makes a lot of sense to me, that one. Kyle Walker going there, a bit of old, an old head around the dressing room is always invaluable. He’s a proper professional captain at Manchester City for a while. I think it’s a good one.”

