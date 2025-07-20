How Burnley could line up against Tottenham on the opening day - as it stands

It’s only four weekends until Burnley make their Premier League return.

Scott Parker’s side have been handed a tough start following their automatic promotion from the Championship, making the trip to the capital to face Tottenham.

Spurs, fresh from winning the Europa League, are now under management, with Thomas Frank making the move from Brentford to replace the axed Ange Postecoglou.

Despite their success in Europe, Spurs will be hoping for a much improved league campaign, having finished in a dismal 17th last season, suffering 22 defeats along the way.

Burnley would certainly take a 17th-placed finish this summer, given they’ll be among the favourites to suffer relegation alongside their fellow newly-promoted sides Leeds United and Sunderland.

Parker’s side have enjoyed a busy summer so far, bringing in six new recruits while CJ Egan-Riley – a star of last season’s 100-point finish – has moved on to join Marseille.

So how could Burnley’s starting XI at Spurs look on the opening day? While there’s still plenty of time for business to be done, here’s our predicted XI:

Scott Parker takes his Burnley side to Tottenham on the opening day of the 2025/26 season. Pictures: Getty Images

Predicted XI

GK – James Trafford

It goes without saying this is subject to change, because – as you’ll all know by now – the 22-year-old continues to be strongly linked with a summer move to Newcastle United. But if Trafford is still a Burnley player in mid-August, he’s undoubtedly wearing the number one jersey.

RB – Kyle Walker

Connor Roberts might have something to say about this following his impressive campaign in the Championship, but Walker hasn’t made the move from Man City to sit on Scott Parker’s bench. Making his Clarets debut against his former side would also be a poignant moment for the 35-year-old.

CB – Axel Tuanzebe

Who will take CJ Egan-Riley’s place on the right hand side of the two centre-backs? If it’s not Tuanzebe, who impressed in the top flight with Ipswich last season, who could it be? Joe Worrall? Hjalmar Ekdal? The returning Jordan Beyer? Or another summer signing?

CB – Maxime Esteve

Esteve is a guaranteed starter, assuming he’s still a Burnley player. The standout man of Burnley’s 100-point season in the Championship, the Frenchman will have extra incentive to impress on the opening day given recent Tottenham transfer links.

LB – Quilindschy Hartman

Similar to the right-back spot, Parker has options at his disposal on the other side of defence. Lucas Pires and Bashir Humphreys rotated the spot last season before Humphreys picked up an injury. Hartman has arrived from PSV this summer though and will be keen to start.

CM – Josh Cullen

The Republic of Ireland international will be desperate to put things right this season given how badly it went under Vincent Kompany last time out. He was in and out of the team two seasons ago, but expect him to be a regular starter this time.

CM – Josh Laurent

Playing in the Premier League for the first time in his career at the age of 30, Laurent will be desperate to make an early impression. Burnley are a little light on numbers in central midfield though, so don’t be surprised if they strengthen.

CM – Hannibal

In the absence of Josh Brownhill, who has still yet to decide on his future, Hannibal is likely to be given the license to play a little further forward. If Burnley are to stand any chance of getting a result, they’ll need the legs and intensity of Hannibal in their midfield.

RW – Loum Tchouana

The right winger’s role could be a straight shootout between former Spurs man Marcus Edwards and new summer signing Tchouana, although Jacob Bruun Larsen might also have something to say about that. Tchouana could well get the nod because of his added physicality and defensive work.

LW – Jaidon Anthony

If there’s one man Parker can rely on, it’s Jaidon Anthony. The pair go back a long way having first worked with each other at Bournemouth, but the 25-year-old also enjoyed an excellent debut season with the Clarets in the Championship last season. Defensively excellent, but produces good attacking numbers too.

ST – Zian Flemming

Fresh from his 14-goal Championship campaign, the Dutchman will be desperate to prove he can cut it in the top flight. But similar to central midfield, don’t be surprised if the Clarets look to strengthen in the number nine position over the coming weeks.

Starting XI: Trafford, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Tchouana, Anthony, Flemming

