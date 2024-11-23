Scott Parker makes two big calls as Burnley team confirmed for Bristol City clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The official team news from Burnley’s clash with Championship rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Scott Parker has made two changes to his starting eleven as Burnley look to boost their bid for promotion with a win at Bristol City.

The Clarets went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 home win against Swansea City after a last-gasp Jay Rodriguez secured all three points at Turf Moor. As reported by the Express on Friday, Hjalmar Ekdal missed out despite playing for the Under-23s last week but Nathan Redmond is available once again as he takes his place amongst the substitutes at Ashton Gate.

Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined and the game has come too soon for Lyle Foster, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Worrall - although all three are making good progress from their injuries. There was some surprise when Zian Flemming’s name was not part of the matchday squad and Jeremy Sarmiento drops to the bench as they are replaced by Hannibal Mejbri and Jay Rodridgues. There was also a place amongst the substitutes for Han-Noah Massengo and that could mean he makes an appearance against his former club.

There was a double boost for the hosts as former Clarets midfielder Scott Twine is back on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury and defender Rob Dickie is handed a starting place after he completed a suspension.

Bristol City: O’Leary, Vyner, Dickie, McNally, Earthy, Knight, McGuane, Roberts, Bird, Mehmeti, Wells Subs: Bajic, Atkinson, Pring, Morrison, Twine, Hirikawa, Cornick, Mayulu, Armstrong

Burnley: Trafford, Esteve, Egan-Riley, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Anthony, Pires, Roberts, Cullen, Hannibal, Koleosho Subs: Hladky, Sarmiento, Humphreys, Redmond, Egan, Laurent, Hountondji, Dodgson, Massengo