Burnley Football Club manager Scott Parker issues injury update and team news ahead of Bristol City clash
The new manager has not been able to pick from a fully fit squad since the start of the season, with a number of players out injured, but Parker said the outlook was looking brighter and he was hoping to welcome several players back very soon.
When asked how close some of the squad’s injued players were to returning, Parker said: “We’re getting closer to that. Some better signs ahead regarding players coming back – Nathan Redmond is pushing on really well. Jan mar as well. Both played in the Under-23s game a week ago so that’s pleasing.
“Lyle (Foster) as well, on the grass, but still a little bit away. (Aaron) Ramsey, Anass (Zaroury), Joe Worrall are all progressing in the right way so really pleased regarding that.”
Parker did add that this weekend’s game away at Bristol City would come too soon for South African forward Foster but that he was “moving in the right direction.”
The manager added: “Training to game time is obviously very different, it’s in a controlled environment. Overall, it’s pleasing though and we’re moving in the right direction.
“(Having a full-fit squad) can be the hardest part of the job for any manager. Managing the dynamics of a big squad but it’s a headache I’d like. A lot have been on the treatment table for some time, good quality players. I’m looking forward to them all being fit.”
