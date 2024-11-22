Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley manager Scott Parker has given an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the Clarets return to action following the international break.

The new manager has not been able to pick from a fully fit squad since the start of the season, with a number of players out injured, but Parker said the outlook was looking brighter and he was hoping to welcome several players back very soon.

When asked how close some of the squad’s injued players were to returning, Parker said: “We’re getting closer to that. Some better signs ahead regarding players coming back – Nathan Redmond is pushing on really well. Jan mar as well. Both played in the Under-23s game a week ago so that’s pleasing.

“Lyle (Foster) as well, on the grass, but still a little bit away. (Aaron) Ramsey, Anass (Zaroury), Joe Worrall are all progressing in the right way so really pleased regarding that.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Lyle Foster of Burnley acknowledges the fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Parker did add that this weekend’s game away at Bristol City would come too soon for South African forward Foster but that he was “moving in the right direction.”

The manager added: “Training to game time is obviously very different, it’s in a controlled environment. Overall, it’s pleasing though and we’re moving in the right direction.

“(Having a full-fit squad) can be the hardest part of the job for any manager. Managing the dynamics of a big squad but it’s a headache I’d like. A lot have been on the treatment table for some time, good quality players. I’m looking forward to them all being fit.”