Bristol City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to make it two wins on the spin
Scott Parker’s side haven’t managed back-to-back victories since beating Leeds and Portsmouth in September.
To achieve just that, they will need to overcome a hard to beat Bristol City side, who sit 10th in the Championship, just five points behind the Clarets, and who recorded an impressive 2-0 win away at Norwich before the international break.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate ground on Saturday, November 22. Kick-off is at 12-30pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes. The game isn’t the main TV pick, but it will still be available to view on the Sky Sports+ channel.
What’s the latest team news?
The game will most likely come too soon for Nathan Redmond and Hjalmar Ekdal, who both played for the Under-23s a week ago as they work their way back to full fitness.
Lyle Foster, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Worrall are all progressing well, but are still a bit away. Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, and Mike Tresor are also likely to remain sidelined.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“In this division games come thick and fast. There will opportunities to freshen things up and keep everyone in and around it to make us as competitive as we can.
“The last few games we’ve come out the wrong end of the fixture list because we’ve had Thursday games rolling into a Sunday.
"The squad’s going to be vitally important for us leading into this and the remainder of the season.
“It’s going to be a tough fixture against a really good side. They changed their way a little bit and had a brilliant result in their last game.”
On the weather, with gusty winds expected in Bristol, he said: “It doesn’t really influence how we approach a game. Maybe only start looking at it on the day of the game, but even then not so much, the conditions are the conditions.”
What are the predicted teams?
Bristol City: O'Leary; Roberts, Vyner, McNally, Pring; Earthy, McGuane, Knight, Bird, Wells, Mehmeti
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Flemming
Who is the referee?
Bobby Madley. He’s overseen 11 games so far this season (nine in the Championship), dishing out 33 yellow cards and one red.
What are the latest odds?
Bristol: 17/10
Draw: 21/10
Burnley: 8/5
Odds according to SkyBet.
