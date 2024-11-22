Parker hails Burnley’s defensive record as ‘remarkable’ and says goals will come
Before Saturday’s trip to Bristol City, Parker said the challenge now was to marry his team’s strong defence with adding goals at the other end of the pitch.
The Clarets have conceded just six goals in 15 league outings this season, but have scored just 18, and have found goals hard to come by in recent games.
The imminent return from injury of South African forward Lyle Foster should help in that regard, but Parker said he was confident looking ahead.
Parker said: “There’s a real positive in the defensive side of our game, which has been nothing short of remarkable. I’ve never really experienced that before. It’s been a massive positive and given us a real platform.
“On the flip side of that for sure there’s something we need to work on. I don’t have any doubt we’ll get there. I need to be very clear. It’s all abourt positioning, intent and how we’re getting in the right areas.
“Two or three weeks ago I don’t think that was the case because we weren’t commiting enough bodies. There’s been a massive improvement in the last two games. It comes down to being relentless and execute for 90 minutes. I’ve no doubt we’ll get there with this group.”
Parker also praised Saturday’s opponents Bristol City and former Robins player Josh Brownhill saying that: “Josh has been fantastic since I walked in here. It’s going to be a tough fixture, a really good side, changed their way a little bit and had a brilliant result in their last game.”
