Parker hails Burnley’s defensive record as ‘remarkable’ and says goals will come

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 16:48 GMT
Clarets manager Scott Parker praised his team’s superb defensive record so far this season as “remarkable”.

Before Saturday’s trip to Bristol City, Parker said the challenge now was to marry his team’s strong defence with adding goals at the other end of the pitch.

The Clarets have conceded just six goals in 15 league outings this season, but have scored just 18, and have found goals hard to come by in recent games.

The imminent return from injury of South African forward Lyle Foster should help in that regard, but Parker said he was confident looking ahead.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley manager Scott Parker during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley manager Scott Parker during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)
Parker said: “There’s a real positive in the defensive side of our game, which has been nothing short of remarkable. I’ve never really experienced that before. It’s been a massive positive and given us a real platform.

“On the flip side of that for sure there’s something we need to work on. I don’t have any doubt we’ll get there. I need to be very clear. It’s all abourt positioning, intent and how we’re getting in the right areas.

“Two or three weeks ago I don’t think that was the case because we weren’t commiting enough bodies. There’s been a massive improvement in the last two games. It comes down to being relentless and execute for 90 minutes. I’ve no doubt we’ll get there with this group.”

Parker also praised Saturday’s opponents Bristol City and former Robins player Josh Brownhill saying that: “Josh has been fantastic since I walked in here. It’s going to be a tough fixture, a really good side, changed their way a little bit and had a brilliant result in their last game.”

