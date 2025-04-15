Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley manager Scott Parker has discussed the improvements he has made to take the Clarets close to a Premier League return.

Scott Parker has revealed his pride at Burnley’s incredible defensive record that has taken the Clarets to within touching distance of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Friday night’s 2-1 home win against Norwich City took Parker’s men back to the top of the Championship table - although they slipped to second after Leeds United saw off Preston North End at Elland Road just under 24 hours later. However, it was Sheffield United’s surprise 2-1 defeat at relegation threatened Plymouth Argyle that provided an unexpected boost as the loss on the south coast helped the Clarets move five points clear of Chris Wilder’s side with just four games remaining.

Easter weekend will provide a major test of Burnley’s promotion credentials as they visit play-off contenders Watford on Good Friday before hosting title rivals Sheffield United on Monday afternoon - but there is confidence heading into a challenging period after Parker instilled some much-needed defensive discipline that has garnered 29 clean sheets in 42 league fixtures this season.

Speaking about the defensive record, the Clarets boss said: “Look, it's something that we’re very proud of and it’s something that we’ve held close to us and something we’ve built our game on. As always, you step in as a coach and you need to make decisions on where you see best-fit and what elements of a game model we need to work on.

“Like I’ve said many a time before to you, there’s been a lot of work that’s gone into that phase and certainly into that part of our game. The lads have executed and been brilliant in that. Its’ given us a foundation and a platform to be where we are, while there’s other elements which we’re obviously improving as well. I’m extremely proud of the team and the group and everyone involved. We need to keep maintaining it really and keep understanding how important that side of it is for us.”

Parker was asked to expand on the process he has put in place to improve the Clarets defensive set-up beyond recognition throughout his first season in charge. Since being named as successor to Vincent Kompany last summer, the former Chelsea and West Ham United midfielder has overseen just two defeats in 42 Championship games and his side have conceded just 13 goals during that time.

“A lot of information often goes into the players”

Goalkeeper James Trafford has kept 27 of Burnley's 28 clean sheets this season (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

When asked about giving specific detail, he said: “It’s massively important. It’s probably a large element of why we’ve done so well. You need to understand distances. You need to understand where your other players are in relation to when you may jump or the distance to what we play out between units. Our positioning in certain moments and understanding to the team of what our positions are, looking to expose and being in positions early and doing your work early. A lot of information often goes into the players.

“It’s my job and us as coaches to give the players the best preparation and the best understanding of how we can deal with things at source and deal with things early. That comes down to real finer details in what you’re giving them. You never want to overload players, but certainly I think for large parts that you want to give them as much information. Certainly structure-wise, I have an understanding of where we need to be or how we form certain things. That takes a lot of work from them as well to go into that detail, understand it, listen to it and then execute it.”