Why Scott Parker didn't bring off Burnley's Josh Cullen against Norwich City despite yellow card tightrope
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cullen was carded after 35 minutes and was forced to walk a tightrope for the remainder of the game, which finished 2-1 in Burnley’s favour.
The 29-year-old had previously set up Hannibal’s opener with a delightful lobbed through-ball and controlled the centre of the pitch for the remainder of proceedings.
While the Republic of Ireland was a little fortunate on one occasion to avoid further punishment after committing another foul, Parker was always confident his midfield marshal would make it to the end of the game.
When asked if he considered bringing Cullen off, the Clarets boss admitted: “It crossed my mind a little bit.
“I think if there was any other player, maybe I would have. But when I look at Josh Cullen and give him a signal to be calm, he looks straight back and says: ‘yeah don't worry, I've got this’
“He’s an experienced guy that can make good decisions. He's not someone that would make a rash decision and I’d trust him with my life in that moment, to be quite honest with you, so he’s fine.”
Cullen has picked up more yellow cards for Burnley this season than any other player with nine. James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley and Hannibal all have seven.
The cut-off point for accumulation of bookings has passed, however, so Cullen is at no risk of suspension.