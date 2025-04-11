Burnley 2-1 Norwich City: Clarets take advantage of early kick-off to move above Leeds United into top spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley survived a nervous finish to reclaim top spot in the fight for automatic promotion with a crucial victory over Norwich City.

The Clarets looked to be on their way to a dominant three points following a one-sided first-half, with Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony both netting.

Such was their level of control, Burnley’s lead at the interval ought to have been far greater.

But Jack Stacey bundled home from close range 15 minutes to set up an anxious and edgy final few stages.

While the hosts were unable to keep a clean sheet that would have equalled the all-time English record of 30, they held firm during the final moments to move back top of the Championship table - for now at least.

More significantly, Scott Parker’s men now boast a five-point gap to Sheffield United in third, albeit the Blades still have a game in hand.

Despite the quick turnaround, Parker opted to make just one change to his side from the midweek 0-0 draw against Derby County, as Hannibal came in for Josh Laurent.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates with his teammates after scoring Burnley's second goal. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

On the bench, meanwhile, Jaydon Banel took the place of Lyle Foster, who missed out after suffering a shoulder injury just three minutes after coming off the bench at Pride Park.

Aaron Ramsey was still not fit enough to feature, although he did feature for the Under-21s earlier this evening for the third time in the past couple of weeks.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all remain absent.

As for Norwich, 14-goal striker Josh Sargent surprisingly dropped to the bench following their midweek goalless draw against Sunderland.

The hosts made their intent clear right from the off, winning the ball back inside 10 seconds and creating a good opening for Zian Flemming inside 40, but Jaidon Anthony’s pullback was just behind the striker.

The first shot in anger came from Marcus Edwards, who fizzed a rising effort over the bar following a cleverly worked corner.

Burnley remained well in control though and were rewarded for their patience in the 15th minute when Hannibal opened the scoring with his first goal for the club.

It was a delightfully-worked goal all round. Firstly Hannibal spotted the space in behind Norwich’s backline and made a darting run, which was quickly spotted by Josh Cullen. The midfielder still had plenty to do, but he executed a superb lofted pass which Hannibal controlled before turning home.

By the time the celebrations had just about calmed down, Norwich threatened an instant equaliser when Kellen Fisher was picked out in space at the back post, but his header was straight at James Trafford.

The Clarets were otherwise in total control though and it just seemed a matter of time until that second goal arrived.

Fortunately they didn’t have to wait long for it, as Jaidon Anthony doubled Burnley’s lead with a deflected effort after just 24 minutes.

There was a slice of luck involved in how the ball ended up in the back of the net as Anthony’s curling effort ricocheted off Shane Duffy, completely wrongfooting goalkeeper Angus Gunn. But Norwich could have had few complaints after leaving the winger in acres of space as he roamed free into their box, completely unopposed.

Maxime Esteve of all people then squandered a priceless chance to make it three as he side-footed from just eight yards out from Flemming’s knockdown.

Burnley were cruising, but they were dealt a warning sign six minutes before the interval when the dangerous Borja Sainz made a clever run in between the two centre-backs. He reached the ball ahead of Trafford but could only loft the ball over the onrushing keeper and wide of goal.

Normal service resumed though when Hannibal nearly completed his brace with an outswinging effort which clipped the outside of the post.

Norwich posed one or two questions after the restart, fresh from bringing Sargent off the bench to offer a more direct opposition on the frontline.

Burnley had to guard against complacency, knowing the game’s next goal could well prove crucial.

The hosts slowly but surely regained control though and, on the hour mark, came close again when Hannibal turned smartly inside the box only to see his goalbound effort deflect behind for a corner.

It looked as though the game would simply fizzle out as the clock ticked down to the final 15 minutes, but Norwich set up a nervous finish after halving the deficit.

It was an uncharacteristic goal to concede from Burnley’s point of view, as Jack Stacey was left unmarked inside the six-yard box to bundle home after a corner had been flicked on at the near post.

Norwich threw men forwards during the dying stages to claim what had previously appeared an unlikely point, but Burnley held firm to claim a huge, huge win to move back top.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal (Laurent), Brownhill, Edwards (Sarmiento), Anthony (Worrall), Flemming (Barnes)

Subs not used: Hladky, Sonne, Banel, Koleosho, Redmond

Norwich: Gunn, Duffy, Wright (Schwartau), Sorensen (Nunez), Slimane (Myles), McLean, Cordoba, McConville (Sargent), Marcondes (Stacey), Sainz, Fisher

Subs not used: Long, Forson, Djedje, Mundle-Smith

Referee: Tony Harrington