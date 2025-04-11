'Huge': Scott Parker's verdict on Burnley's win against Norwich City that sees them return top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker was delighted with the intensity levels his Burnley side showed during their “huge” win against Norwich City to move back top.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets held on for a crucial three points to take full advantage of playing first this weekend, ahead of their promotion rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Goals from Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony capped off a dominant first-half, but a late Jack Stacey effort set up a nervy finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as we’ve seen so often this season, Parker’s men did what was required to see out the win to move back above Leeds and back to the summit - for now at least.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Parker said.

“First and foremost, our objective coming here tonight was to get three points and we've done that.

“I thought for the first-half we were incredible to a man. In every phase of our play, attacking wise, we asked the players to set about Norwich, with an intensity and an energy.

Scott Parker celebrates the victory over Norwich City at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Maybe in the back of my mind, while I was asking for that, I realised we were coming out of a really tricky week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's no denying we've probably been on the wrong end of the fixture schedule, but what I asked of the players they delivered first-half - out of possession, we had them camped in and then obviously we were well worthy of the two goals.

“The second-half falls away a little bit and part of that is probably our energy levels probably drop a little bit.

“They bring on some subs and they've obviously got some quality as well. As always, once they score a goal in the back end with a one-goal swing in this division, it sometimes can become a bit nervy and certainly that's how the game panned out.

“At that moment, you need to dig, you need to fight and you need to see the game out. We've done that throughout the season and we managed to do that again tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only slight negative for Parker was the uncharacteristic manner in which Burnley conceded their goal, with Stacey left unmarked to bundle home from inside the six-yard box.

“I’m disappointed with the goal,” Parker added. “We're disappointed to concede from a set play.

“We've been brilliant on set plays, but concede that goal…but I must mention the stadium tonight, I thought the stadium was absolutely superb. I think it's probably the best it's been, certainly since I've been here and they've been brilliant all year.

“But even when they scored that goal at that moment, I felt a real positive energy coming from the fans, who were like: ‘yeah, let's go again’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our reaction after the goal was superb. I think for large parts of that, it was down to the stadium, to be quite honest with you.

“I've mentioned it many times, I've been in the arena many times before and you always get a feeling of a stadium and where your fans are and sometimes that can have a big effect.

“Those fans tonight give us that little bit of a push when we needed it most and they were a large part of why we've come out of it with three points.”