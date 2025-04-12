Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder plays down post-match melee as Burnley stay five points clear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder has played down the post-match melee that followed Sheffield United’s third consecutive defeat.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley’s promotion rivals have endured a nightmare week, slipping from top spot down to third, where they’re now five points adrift of Scott Parker’s men with only four games remaining.

The Blades missed the chance to cut that gap this lunchtime when they squandered the lead to lose 2-1 to bottom side Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the game, Wilder confronted a couple of Argyle players who were celebrating their dramatic late victory near the away end. Emotions quickly boiled over and the melee continued into the tunnel.

Wilder, however, played down the scenes, commenting: “Yeah, nothing really.

“There are three stands and our supporters are right near the dugout. No issue with the home team players celebrating what is a massive victory for them.

“They were possibly 10 or 15 minutes away from having a virtually impossible situation of trying to stay up in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder was embroiled in some unsavoury post-match scenes following Sheffield United's surprise defeat to Plymouth Argyle (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“There were emotions all over the place but there was no issue from their manager or from me. Emotions, massively, were running high. It’s a huge, huge victory for them, from 75 minutes onwards and for us it’s a massive defeat.”

Wilder’s players headed over to the away end at the Kassam Stadium to applaud the travelling fans, only to be met by abuse and unsavoury gestures from a section of the away end.

“Do you know what? I think it's an absolute disgrace,” he said. “An absolute disgrace to the players who represent the football club and what they’ve done this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was speaking to my media guy before and he was telling me to stay away from it, but I’ll meet it head on. It's a joke and a disgrace. If that's what you think of the players then when we have the good days, don’t be clapping.

“Go home. Be consistent. If you want to come and wait for us to fail and abuse us, verbally and gesturing with abusive hand signals, give your ticket up to someone who wants to be there. Because there are loads of people who can’t get tickets who’d love the opportunity to back us.”

Burnley boss Scott Parker, meanwhile, continues to try and detach himself from the emotions of such an intense promotion battle.

Speaking after Friday night’s 2-1 win over Norwich City, Parker said: “It's very cliche, but you just never, ever get involved in the emotion of what this division can bring and at this part of the season, certainly what it can bring as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people that get involved in the emotion of it, nine times out of ten, my experiences tell me that they normally fail.”

Elsewhere in the race for the top two, Leeds United edged past Preston North End 2-1 to reclaim top spot.

Burnley, who still have Sheffield United to play, need just seven points from their remaining four games to clinch promotion.