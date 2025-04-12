Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe to miss Newcastle United game after being taken to hospital through illness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Burnley boss Eddie Howe has been admitted to hospital and will miss Newcastle United’s game on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday evening after feeling unwell for a number of days, the Magpies announced in a statement.

In Howe’s absence, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle for their game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United's Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday due to illness,” Newcastle said.

“The Magpies' head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days.

“Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

“Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 7, 2025. Newcastle won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James' Park on Sunday, supported by the club's first team staff.”

Tindall took charge of the pre-match press conference on Friday in Howe’s absence.

"He's been really poorly in the last couple of days but we've been in daily contact,” he said.

"We've been speaking three or four times a day so it's not affected any of the preparations. We've still got a couple of days and I'm sure he'll be fine for the weekend."