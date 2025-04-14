Scott Parker full of praise for Burnley's Hannibal after ex-Manchester United man finally breaks scoring duck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker spoke of his delight after the “infectious” Hannibal finally broke his scoring duck during Burnley’s crucial win over Norwich City.

The 22-year-old took full advantage of his opportunity as he came into the starting XI in place of Josh Laurent, as the only change from Burnley’s midweek stalemate against Derby County.

Hannibal gave the Clarets the perfect start, slotting home after latching onto an exquisite lobbed through-ball from Josh Cullen.

It was the former Manchester United man’s first goal in Burnley colours, coming in his 35th appearance.

“I was really pleased,” Parker said.

“I mean, Cullen's ball is superb. But I'm pleased for Hannibal as well. He's obviously not been around it for the last few weeks, but he’s an infectious boy.

“You look at Hannibal on a football field and exactly what you see, what your eyes see, is an infectious lad who's passionate about what he does.

Hannibal celebrates his goal against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We brought him back in tonight. One, because I thought his energy could give us what we needed and he ticked that box, certainly.

“Then he brings his quality in terms of his positioning, I thought he could be a threat for us in certain areas.

“I was pleased he scored the goal. I think overall he was superb and was a real driver for what we did.”

Hannibal almost added a second goal later on in the game, clipping the outside of the post with an outswinging effort.

The Clarets held on for a 2-1 win after Jaidon Anthony’s deflected strike put them further ahead, before seeing their lead halved late on.