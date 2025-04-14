25 brilliant pictures of Burnley fans celebrating Friday night win against Norwich City at Turf Moor

The Clarets temporarily reclaimed top spot as goals from Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony helped them on their way to a pivotal 2-1 win.
Leeds United soon returned to the summit after overcoming Preston North End on Saturday, but crucially Burnley’s gap to Sheffield United in third remains at five points after the Blades suffered a shock defeat to bottom side Plymouth Argyle.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
