Burnley could go eleven points clear at the top of the Championship table this evening as they host Watford. The Clarets remain unbeaten in the league since the start of November.

Vincent Kompany is set to be reunited with Wesley Hoedt, who the Belgian signed for Anderlecht in 2021. The defender joined then Hornets on transfer deadline day and is in line to make his second start for the club but will face a huge test in keeping out the likes of Nathan Tella and Anass Zaroury out.

Here is the latest news headlines from Turf Moor...

Pundit backs Burnley vs Watford

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Burnley to claim an eleventh consecutive Championship win as they host Watford tonight. The Hornets currently sit in sixth place and are without a win in their last four matches.

Ahead of the clash at Turf Moor, Prutton wrote: “I’ve almost run out of superlatives for Burnley. They have been brilliant this season and will be back in the Premier League next year. Watford will be looking over their shoulders again after another poor run. It’s four without a win, and I see no real way it doesn’t become five.”

Despite Burnley’s spectacular form, they will still be wary of Watford after the Hertfordshire outfit are one of only two teams that have beaten them in the Championship this season. The Clarets suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Vicarage Road back in August.

Three stars to miss Watford clash

Burnley are set to be without three key players for tonight’s match in Lancashire.

Manuel Benson is currently sidelined after picking up an ankle injury during his cameo against West Brom last month. The winger was absent for the Clarets’ wins over Preston North End and Norwich City and this evening’s clash will also come too early.