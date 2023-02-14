Burnley's predicted line-up vs Watford as league leaders push for Championship record

Vincent Kompany always seems to have a trick or two up his sleeve.

The Burnley boss likes to spring the odd surprise when it comes to his team selection.

The strength in depth of the squad he has at his disposal means the three-time Sky Bet Manager of the Month has the luxury of throwing in a curveball here and there.

But on the back of two impressive 3-0 victories will the Manchester City legend decide to stick, rather than twist, for the third game in succession?

Jay Rodriguez remains a doubt for the visit of Watford, as is summer signing Manuel Benson, while defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains on the road to recovery.

Here’s how the Clarets — who are on course to set a new Championship record — could line up when the Hornets come to town.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is all smiles as he applauds the fans at the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

GK: Arijanet Muric Burnley's Arijanet Muric The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

RB: Connor Roberts Burnley's Connor Roberts takes on Preston North End's Ben Whiteman The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

CB: Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal in action The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley