The latest transfer talk from Burnley as the Clarets prepare for life in the Premier League once again.

Burnley have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as Clarets manager Scott Parker prepares his side for the big return to the Premier League.

A return to on-field action came on Saturday with Marcus Edwards grabbing the only goal of a 1-0 win in a behind closed doors pre-season friendly with Fleetwood Town after the former Spurs winger became one of four loan signings to become permanent members of Parker’s squad during the summer. There have also been new arrivals in the form of the likes of England defender Kyle Walker, German goalkeeper Max Weiss and Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna as the Clarets have reportedly paid out almost £80 million to boost their ranks over the last month.

The spending continued on Friday when former Clarets winger Jacob Bruun Larson completed a permanent move back to Turf Moor after a fee was agreed with Bundesliga club Stuttgart. Despite the permanent addition of loan stat Zian Flemming, a new striker is believed to be on the agenda for Parker ahead of the new season. There have been suggestions the Clarets are one of a number of clubs showing interest in nine-times capped England striker Callum Wilson after he confirmed his departure from Premier League rivals Newcastle United last week.

The former Bournemouth and Coventry City frontman has spent a large part of the last 12 months playing a supporting role to Magpies top goalscorer Alexander Isak as the Sweden international has established himself as one of the most deadly strikers in Europe. For Wilson, there has been a clear frustration at not being able to secure regular football over that time and the 33-year-old has insisted he ‘still has so much to give’ as he looks towards the next move in a goal-laden career.

Callum Wilson is reportedly set to leave Newcastle United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Speaking to the The iPaper, Wilson said: “When you’re coming on for five, 10 minutes here and there within a game everyone thinks that you can’t play longer than that. Everyone thinks ‘he’s losing a yard of pace’, all these other things, but obviously coming on as a substitute is completely different to starting a game. When you come on as a sub it’s so hard to catch a second wind and before you know it the game is over. That was the only thing for me. I still feel I can offer so much.

“I had conversations with the manager and we established that I’m not at a point mentally where I’m ready to sit on the bench and play No 2 for the whole season. I don’t mind yo-yoing here and there but it’s got to be a fair fight. I had an amazing five years at Newcastle but football moves on so quickly. I’m at a point in my career now where I’m 33, I still have so much to give, but I’ve not been able to show it.”

