Scott Parker on Burnley's first friendly, pre-season so far and Portugal training camp

Scott Parker has been pleased with Burnley’s early pre-season progress – which will now step up over the coming days during a warm-weather training camp.

The Clarets have now been back in since Monday, June 30 with the players being put through their paces at the club’s Gawthorpe training base.

"It was a really good workout,” Parker told the club’s X account.

"It was obviously our first game since being back. We’ve been in now for two weeks, so – the weather was roasting – but I’m pleased we’ve not had any problems and that’s the main thing.

"Coming into this first game, it's been about getting that work into us and into our legs and we’ve had no injuries, so overall it’s been a good day for us.”

While the players have been worked hard during the first two weeks of pre-season, the pace will really ramp up this coming week when the Clarets jet off to Portugal for a week-long training camp.

Scott Parker's side enjoyed a winning start to their pre-season friendly programme (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"It’s been good, it’s been a good first couple of weeks to be honest with you,” Parker added.

"I’ve been pleased with the players that have come in and the lads have worked really, really hard.

"You’re always trying to balance workload, but we’re worked tirelessly over the last couple of weeks with a real balance as well. But we’ll look to step things up now and we obviously go away to Portugal, so we’re progressing in the right way."

Parker added: "It will be a good week for us to get together as a group.

"We will get the lads in and some of the other boys will be joining us who have been given some extra time due to internationals, but I’m looking forward to it.”

After returning to the UK,

Parker will split his squad to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26. The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.

Parker’s side will then finish their pre-season preparations with a high-profile Turf Moor outing against Serie A side Lazio on Saturday, August 9

