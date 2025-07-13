One of Burnley’s summer signings is looking forward to the challenges he will face in the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley new boy Max Weiss has reflected on the journey that has taken him from German football’s second tier to competing against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Germany Under-20 goalkeeper has forged a fine reputation in his home country after impressing for Bundesliga II club Karlsruhe in recent seasons after coming through their youth ranks on the back of spells in the academy systems of Mannheim, Hoffenheim and Sandhausen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After keeping eight clean sheets in 34 league games to help his side to an eighth place finish last season, Weiss will get a chance to shine in England after making a reported £4.3 million move to Turf Moor during the summer transfer window. As he prepares for a pre-season friendly campaign that will see Scott Parker’s side face the likes of Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Lazio, Weiss has described his move to Burnley as ‘a dream come true’ and revealed what he is looking forward to experiencing in the Premier League.

He told Clarets+: “A lot of hard work was put into [making his debut] and it was the reward for all of it. It was an amazing feeling. The only way of getting better is to play and to get the experience of the game. It was a good year for me, I played every game and I feel I did a good job. It’s an amazing league with great clubs and big stadiums, with a lot of fans. It’s always great away games and home games, so it’s a good league. It was always a dream for me to play in England and to be in the Premier League, so it’s a dream come true. Now I’m really happy to be here and being in the Premier League is the best part of it.”

What is the latest on James Trafford’s Burnley future?

Newcastle United have seen a bid rejected for James Trafford. | Getty Images

England goalkeeper James Trafford is back in pre-season training with the Clarets as, as it stands, he will be a Burnley player on day one of the Premier League season and beyond the end of the summer transfer window. However, Newcastle remain keen on Trafford as they look to provide competition for former Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope and hold a long-term interest in the Manchester City academy product.

Despite being unsuccessful with an initial offer believed to be worth around £27 million, the Magpies remain determined to secure a deal for Trafford and reports have suggested Burnley are looking for a fee closer to the £40 million mark for a player that was integral in securing their return to the Premier League. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs but there is still work to do before an agreement can be found.

Your next Burnley read: Burnley new boy makes 'very demanding' challenge ahead of Premier League return