Andy Diouf. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The latest Burnley transfer news and gossip.

Burnley, Wolves and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Lens and France Under-21 star Andy Diouf.

Burnley are looking to strengthen following their impressive promotion from the Championship back into the Premier League and Diouf is the latest name linked. The 22-year-old is a midfielder who has previously played for Rennes and Basel. A host of Premier League clubs have now been credited with an interest in him.

Inside Futbol report: “The France Under-21 has attracted significant transfer interest this summer, with English clubs being most interested in him. Newly-promoted Burnley have been looking to strengthen their engine room after Josh Brownhill left the club.”

It added: “And it has also been suggested that the Ligue 1 club are looking for more than £15m for the 22-year-old.”

What else is happening on the transfer front at Burnley?

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are poised to test the resolve of Burnley for star defender Maxime Esteve, according to reports.

The Frenchman, who was part of a defence that kept 30 clean sheets and conceded just 16 times last season, is said to be on the radar of both Everton and Tottenham according to reports earlier in the summer. L’Equipe, meanwhile, have since suggested FA Cup winners Crystal Palace also hold an interest, as do Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich, although not to the same extent as the Premier League outfit.

Burnley will be keen to keep hold of their defender, who arrived at Turf Moor in January 2024 from Ligue 1 side Montpellier. But now there are fresh reports Spurs are preparing to make their move.

