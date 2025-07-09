Burnley transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on star defender Maxime Esteve

Maxime Esteve of Burnley. | Getty Images.

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to test the resolve of Burnley for star defender Maxime Esteve, according to reports.

The Frenchman, who was part of a defence that kept 30 clean sheets and conceded just 16 times last season, is said to be on the radar of both Everton and Tottenham according to reports earlier in the summer. L’Equipe, meanwhile, have since suggested FA Cup winners Crystal Palace also hold an interest, as do Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich, although not to the same extent as the Premier League outfit.

Burnley will be keen to keep hold of their defender, who arrived at Turf Moor in January 2024 from Ligue 1 side Montpellier. But now there are fresh reports Spurs are preparing to make their move.

Sport Witness report: “Tottenham Hotspur were interested in move for Maxime Estève during the last winter market. Spurs weren’t able to get a deal over the line for the Burnley player and a transfer didn’t appear to be advanced at any stage.

“That doesn’t mean Tottenham completely walked away from the idea, as made clear by a claim from France on Tuesday evening. According to L’Equipe, Spurs’ attempts during January were real, and it’s even claimed Tottenham made a €24m offer to Burnley at the beginning of the market.

“Burnley rejected the offer for the 23-year-old, being set against him leaving during the winter window.”

But now it’s reported their interest remains and they are aiming to go back in for the defender. The defender has previously spoken of his passion for Burnley.

“I am a Burnley player, I love this club and I'm very, very good here,” he said in April. “So I don't think about nothing, nowhere, I just think about football in Burnley and finish the season very well. That's the most important, finishing in the Premier League. That's the objective. I just think about this.”

