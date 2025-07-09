Burnley new boy makes Turf Moor demand ahead of opening home clash with Sunderland

Burnley will face Sunderland in their first home game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Kyle Walker knows exactly what level of support he will receive when he walks out at Turf Moor as a Burnley player for the first time.

The England international completed a shock move to reunite with Clarets manager and former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Scott Parker last week after a fee of around £5 million was agreed with Manchester City. With over 400 Premier League appearances to his name, Walker will bring vast experience to the Clarets side as they prepare for an almighty challenge in the top flight during the upcoming season.

Parker’s men remained unbeaten on home soil in the Championship last season after winning 14 and drawing nine of their 23 league games at Turf Moor - and Walker knows from past experience just how important making the old ground a fortress will be as he embarks on his first season as a Claret.

He told Clarets+: “Hopefully they’ve seen me over the years and they’ve watched me. I’ve played at Turf Moor and when the place gets going, it’s a very hostile place to go. I’ve played there for Sheffield United, I’ve played there for Tottenham and I’ve played there for Manchester City and it’s always been a tough place to go, especially when that wind is swirling around - it’s not easy! We need to make it a fortress though and we need to win our home games. No-one likes going there, I can assure you of that. It’s never a walkover. As they always do and they always have done, they always get behind the lads and they need to do that again this season, because for the journey they’ve been on they deserve to stay in the Premier League.”

The easy part

Scott Parker, manager of Burnley. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images). | Getty Images

Walker will take his place in a Burnley backline that formed the most solid of foundations for a successful push for promotion into the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 goals in 46 league games last season as they narrowly missed out on the league title on the final day of the season. However, that was enough to secure the runners-up spot and the Clarets squad will now look to ensure their remarkable defensive work stands up against Premier League forward lines over the next nine months.

Despite preparing to face the likes of Erling Haaland, Mo Salah and Alexander Isak in the top flight, England international Walker described defending as ‘the easy part’ and believes the action at the opposite end of the pitch can help the Clarets extend their Premier League status beyond a solitary season.

“You have to start with a good foundation, but it’s a great start to have that defensive block and unit and hopefully we can build on that and find the goals that win you games. That’s the most difficult part, because defending is the easy part. Scoring goals is the most difficult part in football. But I do think if we come together as a team and we all work together, whether it be set-plays or playing the intricate football Scott likes to play, then I think we’ll be alright.”

