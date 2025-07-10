Burnley new boy makes 'very demanding' challenge ahead of Premier League return

Burnley made former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe one of their main signings of the summer transfer window.

Burnley new boy Axel Tuanzebe believes the Clarets will have learnt valuable lessons from what was a chastening experience during their last Premier League campaign.

After securing promotion under former manager Vincent Kompany in May 2023, the Clarets struggled to adapt their attractive and attacking playing style against top flight defences and suffered an immediate return to the Championship after winning just five of their 38 league games and racked up just 24 points during the campaign.

Former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender Tuanzebe knows all about battling against relegation after he was part of the Ipswich Town side that were unable to preserve their top flight status last season after securing successive promotions over the previous two campaigns. After joining the Clarets on a free transfer last month and agreeing to become one of Scott Parker’s nine summer transfer window additions, the defender is looking forward to the challenges that lies ahead as he prepares to face the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

He told Clarets+: “When you start off your career, you always envision yourself to be the best at everything. Sometimes obstacles, long spells, etc. can come in between that journey and it's never always smooth sailing. So to keep adding to this tally is a good thing for sure. Playing top flight football is what everyone aspires to be. There's been back-to-back for Burnley, the promotion of being in the Premier League and going down and coming back up.

“I think they also, as a club, have learned from their previous spell and what not to do and how to improve. It's exciting and obviously the league is very demanding and challenging and we all want to be challenged to improve ourselves. So I'm very much looking forward to it.”

Learning

Tuanzebe’s initial introduction into life in the Premier League came in the colours of 13-time champions Manchester United as the Red Devils academy product made top flight appearances under the likes of managerial legend such as Jose Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal. Last season’s spell with Ipswich Town saw the versatile defender reach a half-century of appearances in the Premier League and he believes he is now in a position to ‘impose himself’ on the Clarets dressing room as he looks to help Burnley mount a successful battle against relegation during the upcoming season.

When asked if he was ready for a role as a more experienced player, he explained: “For sure, obviously my early days here, you'll be trying to learn the ways of a Burnley football player and obviously imposing myself and my own personality. But you gradually find your way into a team, into a dressing room and from there you can impose yourselves in things that you'd want to be for the good of the team. So yeah, for sure I'll be here to help the team improve and do the best I can really.”

