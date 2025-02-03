Former Spurs man lands Burnley loan as Championship duo eye Middlesbrough move

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as clubs look to complete late deadline day deals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley have already made one of the most eye-catching signings on transfer deadline day after securing a loan deal for former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards.

The England Under-20 international has joined on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting CP and his move to Turf Moor sees Edwards reunited with Scott Parker after working under the Clarets manager during his time as an academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur. The move to Burnley will also allow the 26-year-old to gain some much-needed game-time after he made just 10 appearances in all competitions for Sporting and has not made a league appearance since he was replaced at half-time in a 1-0 home defeat against Santa Clara in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards could make his debut in Tuesday’s home game with Championship rivals Oxford United if the Clarets receive international clearance - and the winger admitted he can’t wait to work under Parker during his time at Turf Moor.

He said: “I know Scott from my time at Spurs. I know what he’s like. He’s ambitious, he’s driven. We had a good relationship back then, so when I knew he wanted me to come that was enough for me. From knowing what he’s like and how he is and the fact that Burnley is such a big club in general, it made sense. The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”

Burnley have until 11pm to complete any further deadline day deals.

Derby and QPR eye late Boro deal

Middlesbrough are preparing to make a late decision over one member of their squad ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World are reporting Derby County and Queens Park Rangers are both considering a last-minute move for Boro full-back Anfernee Dijksteel - but have already been warned no deal will be possible unless their Championship rivals are able to find a replacement. Suriname international Dijksteel has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Boro this season and has been a regular feature in their matchday squads throughout the campaign. However, there is a major decision to be made over his future with Michael Carrick’s side as his current contract comes to an end this summer.

Former West Brom man lands free transfer move

Adam Reach’s wait to find a new club has come to an end - almost seven months after his departure from West Bromwich Albion.

The 32-year-old made 78 appearances during a three-year stay at the Hawthorns but was released when his contract came to an end last summer. Reach has now joined League One promotion contenders Wycombe Wanderers on loan and the Chairboys believe their newest addition can help them in the push for a place in the Championship.

Done deal: Birmingham City promotion rivals sign ex-West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday winger | Getty Images

Speaking to the club website, Chief Football Officer Dan Rice said: “Adam is a player of vast experience which will be vital for us in achieving our objective this season and we’re really pleased to welcome him to the club. He carries a real goal threat in attacking positions but is also capable of playing deeper and at full-back so to have someone of his versatility will be a big help to the team. We’ve been working extremely hard on our recruitment, long before the window opened, and we’ll be ending the window in an extremely strong position once we’ve completed our business by 11pm tonight.”