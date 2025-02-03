Scott Parker welcomes Manuel Benson's Burnley return for Portsmouth clash but urges caution

Scott Parker has welcomed the long-awaited return of Manuel Benson, but has warned the Burnley winger is still not 100 per cent match fit.

Benson has spent five months on the sidelines after suffering a calf tear during the derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor back in August.

The 27-year-old has been back in training in recent weeks though and finally made his return for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth, albeit he remained an unused substitute.

While Parker was delighted to have Benson back in the fray, he warned the Belgian is not yet fully up to speed and he was only involved as a result of Luca Koleosho’s absence.

“It was a boost,” he said.

“It's probably a little bit early for Benny to be put on the substitute’s bench. He's not had a massive amount of training time due to injuries.

“Obviously, Luca and a couple of others weren't on the bench so I'm pleased with Benny.

Manuel Benson and Enock Agyei after the 0-0 draw with Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I think he's been very good over the last 10 days as well, in terms of getting up to speed. He still needs a little bit of work, but I'm pleased that he's back with us.”

Elsewhere, Jonjo Shelvey was involved for the first time since his January arrival. But like Benson, he also remained an unused sub.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined, while Shurandy Sambo missed out.

Parker also revealed after Saturday’s game that skipper Josh Brownhill was absent following the knock he picked up towards the end of Monday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United.