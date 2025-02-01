Brownhill and Koleosho Burnley absences explained as Scott Parker responds to Marcus Edwards links
Scott Parker confirmed afterwards that Koleosho picked up a knock in training during the build-up to today’s stalemate at Fratton Park.
Brownhill, meanwhile, was also unavailable for selection after picking up a knock towards the back end of Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Monday night.
“Both injured,” Parker said.
“Luca picked up a knock yesterday in training, so he couldn't travel today.
“Browny picked up that knock in the game [against Leeds], that's why he came off the other night and he was nearly there for this game, but it wasn’t quite right.”
Debate in the build-up to the game was dominated by talk of Burnley supposedly closing in on a move for Sporting winger Marcus Edwards.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets are close to finalising an initial loan move for the 26-year-old.
When asked about the speculation after the game, Parker – as he always does – opted to play a straight bat.
“Again, I'm always consistent, I never mention names really,” he said.
“As I just said it there, in these four weeks, we've had names mentioned that I've never heard of, I've never spoken to and at this present time, until players are assigned, then that’s all I can give you.”
