Jay Rodriguez opens up on 'tough decision' to leave Burnley after sealing Wrexham move
The 35-year-old has left Turf Moor to sign for Phil Parkinson’s side for an undisclosed fee, penning a contract that runs until the end of the 2025/26 season.
Game time has been limited for the Clarets hero this season, starting just 10 games in all competitions.
But he is a player that will forever remain in Burnley folklore, having signed off with his hometown club with 76 goals to his name from 310 appearances.
Reflecting on his decision to leave Turf Moor, Rodriguez told the club’s official website: “Playing for the town I was born and brought up in was always my dream. To have the honour of doing that over 300 times has been something else.
“I have loved every minute of my time at Burnley and this has been a tough decision for me to make, but there will forever be a special place in my heart for the football club and the town I have always called home.”
Clarets boss Scott Parker also paid his own tribute to Rodriguez, who enjoyed two spells with the club after making his senior debut in December 2007.
“Jay is the ultimate professional and has given me and this club absolutely everything,” he said.
“He is someone everyone at Burnley Football Club is extremely proud of and we wish him all the very best at Wrexham.
“It goes without saying, Jay will always be more than welcome at Turf Moor.”
