Jay Rodriguez opens up on 'tough decision' to leave Burnley after sealing Wrexham move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jay Rodriguez has paid tribute to his boyhood club after deciding to leave Burnley to link up with ambitious League One outfit Wrexham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old has left Turf Moor to sign for Phil Parkinson’s side for an undisclosed fee, penning a contract that runs until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Game time has been limited for the Clarets hero this season, starting just 10 games in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he is a player that will forever remain in Burnley folklore, having signed off with his hometown club with 76 goals to his name from 310 appearances.

Reflecting on his decision to leave Turf Moor, Rodriguez told the club’s official website: “Playing for the town I was born and brought up in was always my dream. To have the honour of doing that over 300 times has been something else.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Burnley and this has been a tough decision for me to make, but there will forever be a special place in my heart for the football club and the town I have always called home.”

Clarets boss Scott Parker also paid his own tribute to Rodriguez, who enjoyed two spells with the club after making his senior debut in December 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Derby County FC at Turf Moor on December 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Jay is the ultimate professional and has given me and this club absolutely everything,” he said.

“He is someone everyone at Burnley Football Club is extremely proud of and we wish him all the very best at Wrexham.

“It goes without saying, Jay will always be more than welcome at Turf Moor.”