'Final stages': Burnley linked with January swoop for exciting Sporting winger Marcus Edwards

Burnley could be about to clinch an exciting January transfer window swoop for Sporting winger Marcus Edwards.

The Clarets are keen to bolster their forward line before Monday night’s 11pm deadline as they bid to clinch an instant return to the Premier League.

Despite sitting a point outside the top two, Scott Parker’s side have struggled to consistently create and score goals this season, finding the back of the net on just 36 occasions in 29 league games.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Burnley are currently in advanced talks with Edwards, who is also said to be of interest to promotion rivals Sunderland.

Romano said on X: “Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Marcus Edwards from Sporting as negotiations are at final stages.

“Scott Parker, key factor for Edwards’ decision as they were teammates at Tottenham.”

He later added: “More details on Marcus Edwards to Burnley exclusive story.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 1: Marcus Edwards of Sporting CP during the Liga Portugal Betclic match between Sporting CP and CF Estrela da Amadora at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 1, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

“Verbal agreement done with Sporting and accepted by the player, Scott Parker key as revealed.

“Loan move for €1m, €12m obligation to buy based on specific conditions, 10 per cent sell-on clause.

“Here we go.”

Parker knows Edwards well from his time playing and coaching at Spurs, where the winger came through the academy.

Joining the club at the age of eight, the wide man spent 13 years with the North London outfit, but only made one senior appearance.

The 26-year-old subsequently signed for Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães in 2019 on a free transfer.

After scoring 17 goals in 77 appearances, Edwards earned a move to Sporting three years later for a fee of around £6m.

In 120 games for Sporting, Edwards has scored 24 goals and bagged 26 assists, but has fallen down the pecking order following the recent departure of Ruben Amorim to Manchester United.

Edwards has also represented England from Under-16 level to Under-20 level.

The Clarets have made three signings so far this month, bringing in Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes.

Going the other way, on loan, has been Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji.

Speaking on Thursday, Parker admitted he would like to add to his squad if the right deal came along.