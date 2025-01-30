Scott Parker discusses potential for further Burnley incomings ahead of transfer deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley will keep their options open heading into the final few days of the January transfer window – but nothing at this moment in time is imminent.

That’s according to Scott Parker, who admits the Clarets will only bolster their squad prior to Monday’s 11pm deadline if it makes sense for all involved.

So far this month Burnley have already brought in three new signings in Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes.

The Clarets have been linked with a loan-to-buy move for NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen, but those reports are understood to be wide of the mark.

When asked if anything is imminent, Parker said: “There isn't at the moment, no.

“I don't know how many days we've got left, but there's not much at this present moment in time to really speak about or comment on.

“I see some things being put out there, but really it's the crazy world of transfer windows and the speculation and sometimes these things will really make you smile. But at this present moment in time, there’s nothing.

“We're looking, the recruitment team and us as a club, but we need to make the right decisions. We don't want to jump into things and sign someone that isn’t going to improve us or something that would put the club in the wrong position.

“We've got our eye on things, but we'll see how the next few days transpire to see if something can happen.”

When asked if he will be content with his squad as it is if nothing else were to happen, Parker added: “I think there's an element here in January where you would want to try and improve things and certainly in areas we want to try and improve that.

“But like I said, I wouldn't want to be jumping into things. We've got a very good squad here and a group of lads here which are really together and we'll keep working with that group tirelessly like we have been.

“We'll see if something comes up. If something comes up and it makes sense and if it's going to improve us, and if it financially makes sense to us, we'll be on that.”