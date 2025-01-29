Burnley linked with January swoop for ex-Ajax winger following recent Sheffield United reports
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets have already been active this month, bringing in Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes, while Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji have all departed on loan.
Scott Parker’s side have until Monday, February 3 to finalise their business, giving them just a few days to get any last-minute deals over the line.
This afternoon they’ve been linked with a January move for Hansen, who currently plays his football for Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.
A product of Ajax’s academy, the 22-year-old has scored 10 goals in 49 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit.
Hansen has represented the Netherlands from Under-15 to Under-21 level. He was part of the Netherlands side that won the U17 European Championships in 2019 and was top scorer at the U17 World Cup with six goals.
The link with Burnley came via Anthony Joseph, who works as news editor at Sky Sports News.
“Burnley have made an approach for NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen,” he wrote on X.
“It’s understood Burnley want the 22-year-old on a loan with an obligation to buy for £3.5m.
“Talks are ongoing between the clubs.”
The club has been contacted for comment.
Hansen was linked with Burnley’s promotion rivals Sheffield United earlier in the window, but colleagues at the Sheffield Star reported the winger wasn’t on their radar. French outfit RC Lens have also been mentioned as potential suitors.
Given their troubles in front of goal this season, it will come as no surprise that Burnley have been linked with a forward. Despite recently hitting bottom side Plymouth for five, the Clarets have still only scored 36 times this season in 29 games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.