How Burnley's form over past six-games compares to Championship promotion rivals

The latest news from around the Championship as we take a closer look at the form teams.

Burnley travel to Portsmouth this weekend looking to maintain their promotion push in the Championship - but how does their form compare to their rivals?

Scott Parker’s side played out a goalless draw with fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United on Monday evening, it was a dull and lifeless draw as both sides refused to take too many risks in case they suffered a potentially damaging defeat.

Such was the dearth of action, fans had to wait until the 89th minute for the only shot on target to arrive – as James Trafford tipped over Dan James’ late effort. But it was a point Parker was happy with. “I'm happy with that point, yeah,” he reflected.

“Look, we came here with full intentions trying to win the game, and everything we did, everything we prepped for, we wanted to try and cause Leeds a problem.

“We certainly came here with a belief that we could win the game while understanding that it was always going to be a very difficult game for us. I thought in the first-half we had our moments. You know, we had some real good bits. We just lacked a little tiny bit in terms of the loose ball at certain moments in the final bit.

“In the second-half, I think it's fair to say the game goes away from us and they proved dominant while not really causing us too many problems. Towards the back end of the game, you probably saw two teams that were seeing out the game for what it was really.”

Following that draw and prior to the return of action this weekend, we take a closer look at the form table.

Championship form table over last six games

24th: Derby County - 0 points 23rd: Luton Town - 1 point 22nd: Swansea City - 4 points 21st: Plymouth Argyle - 4 points 20th: Watford - 4 points 19th: Blackburn Rovers - 4 points 18th: Millwall - 6 points 17th: Stoke City - 7 points 16th: Sheffield Wednesday - 8 points 15th: Middlesbrough - 8 points 14th: Portsmouth - 9 points 13th: West Bromwich Albion - 9 points 12th: Sheffield United - 10 points 11th: Norwich City - 10 points 10th: Hull City - 10 points 9th: Cardiff City - 10 points 8th: Burnley - 10 points 7th: Sunderland - 11 points 6th: Preston North End - 11 points 5th: Coventry City - 11 points 4th: Bristol City - 11 points 3rd: Oxford United - 12 points 2nd: Leeds United - 12 points 1st: Queens Park Rangers - 13 points.