'Couple of things spinning': Scott Parker provides Burnley transfer update on eve of deadline day

Scott Parker admits Burnley are “spinning” a few plates on the eve of the January transfer deadline.

The Clarets have until 11pm on Monday night to finalise their business as they look to strengthen their squad for the final run-in.

Winger Marcus Edwards is expected to arrive from Sporting on an initial loan deal, but Parker – as he often does – opted to remain tight-lipped when asked about the speculation after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

The Clarets boss did, however, suggest the club have some potential business in the works.

When asked if Burnley are close to making some further incomings, Parker said: “Maybe, there's a couple of things spinning at this present moment in time, but as always, in this January window, it's a tricky window.

“We'll have to see how the next 48 hours go to see what happens.”

While Burnley are keen to add to their squad if the right deal comes along, Parker isn’t anticipating a hectic end to the window.

The Clarets have already done plenty of business already, bringing in Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes, while Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji have all left on loan.

When asked if he’s expecting a busy final 48 hours of the window, Parker responded: “No, not really. Maybe some will leave, I'm not sure.

“I've not really spoken to the people in terms of the ownership at this present moment in time, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Another man that has departed this month is club legend Jay Rodriguez, who made the move to big-spending Wrexham in League One.

It has prompted debate among Burnley fans whether the veteran striker needs to be replaced.

“Maybe there's options there for us,” Parker said when that question was put to him.

“Hopefully we can try and be reactive now and see if those options come. If they don't, then we'll keep working with this group and keep improving.”