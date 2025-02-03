Burnley v Oxford United early team news: 8 to miss out through injury and 3 doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Burnley will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on Oxford United tomorrow after playing out back-to-back goalless draws.

Scott Parker’s men were unable to capitalise on their stalemate against Leeds United last week following their trip to Portsmouth at the weekend.

Despite extending their unbeaten run to 17 in league and cup, the Clarets were unable to pick up the three points and lost further ground in the race for automatic promotion as a result.

As for Oxford, they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City, who finished the game with nine men.

Nevertheless, the U’s have turned around their form in recent weeks under new boss Gary Rowett and are now unbeaten in their last nine outings.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

The skipper missed Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday with the knock he picked up towards the end of the Leeds game. He was close to being involved though.

3. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) - doubt

The skipper missed Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday with the knock he picked up towards the end of the Leeds game. He was close to being involved though. Photo: Molly Darlington

The winger didn’t travel to Portsmouth at the weekend after picking up an injury in training on Friday. Full extent not currently known.

4. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - doubt

The winger didn’t travel to Portsmouth at the weekend after picking up an injury in training on Friday. Full extent not currently known. Photo: Matt McNulty

