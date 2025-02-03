Scott Parker’s men were unable to capitalise on their stalemate against Leeds United last week following their trip to Portsmouth at the weekend.

Despite extending their unbeaten run to 17 in league and cup, the Clarets were unable to pick up the three points and lost further ground in the race for automatic promotion as a result.

As for Oxford, they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City, who finished the game with nine men.

Nevertheless, the U’s have turned around their form in recent weeks under new boss Gary Rowett and are now unbeaten in their last nine outings.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Josh Brownhill (Burnley) - doubt The skipper missed Burnley's 0-0 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday with the knock he picked up towards the end of the Leeds game. He was close to being involved though.