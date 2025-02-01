Portsmouth 0-0 Burnley: Clarets lose ground in fight for promotion with 10th goalless draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley lost further ground in the race for automatic promotion after playing out yet another goalless draw – this time with relegation-battling Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s men drew 0-0 for the TENTH time this season after struggling to stand up to Pompey’s physical, battling approach.

While the Clarets kept yet another clean sheet, their eighth in a row - a club record - it counted for little as the away side struggled to create much at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, it was struggling Pompey who looked the most likely to make the breakthrough, putting Burnley under the cosh for large periods and creating more problems than a lot of sides have managed this season.

Parker’s men lacked their normal control and lacked invention going forwards. While much of this was down to Portsmouth’s harrying and pressure, a lot of it was also self-inflicted.

With Leeds United and Sheffield United both winning, the Clarets now slip three points behind the Blades in second, with fourth-placed Sunderland still to play.

Burnley were dealt some mixed injury news prior to kick-off. In one respect, they were boosted by the long-awaited return of Manuel Benson, who featured in a match day squad for the first time since August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Matt Ritchie of Portsmouth FC is tacked by Maxime Esteve of Burnley F.C. as he shoots for goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth FC and Burnley FC at Fratton Park on February 01, 2025 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But they were without skipper Josh Brownhill, after Burnley’s top scorer picked up a knock against Leeds, and Luca Koleosho.

Lucas Pires came in for Bashir Humphreys at left-back, while Jeremy Sarmiento took Brownhill’s spot in the number 10 role.

Jonjo Shelvey was named in the Burnley squad for the first time since arriving on a free transfer.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined, while Shurandy Sambo and Mike Tresor missed out again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Pompey, they made three changes from their 1-0 midweek defeat to Millwall, with a couple of new signings included on their bench.

It was the home side that were the first to threaten, as Callum Lang whipped in a dangerous ball from the right which Connor Roberts did well to turn behind, with Colby Bishop lurking just behind him.

Zian Flemming, meanwhile, curled a free-kick straight at goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid after the striker himself had been tripped 30 yards from goal.

The visitors struggled to get much going early on, as Pompey harried them and forced them into mistakes whenever they got on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had to be said though, the Clarets weren’t helping themselves by not exactly taking care of the ball.

Saying that, Burnley soon clicked into gear and produced two or three really good openings.

The first was created by Jaidon Anthony, who picked out Lyle Foster at the back post with a pinpoint cross, but Foster’s header was kept out by the legs of Schmid.

The keeper was forced into making another good stop to tip over Anthony’s rising drive before Anthony failed to make clean contact with Foster’s pullback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey did retain a threat though, threatening when Zak Swanson headed towards the near post, but James Trafford stood tall to make the block.

The dangerous Josh Murphy then fired wide from range after Lucas Pires, who endured a troublesome first-half, had carelessly given the ball away in his own half.

Maxime Esteve made a crucial block to stop the hosts from taking the lead seven minutes before the interval when he got back to turn Matt Ritchie’s low shot around the post after the winger had been played through on goal.

Having been under the cosh for much of the first-half, Burnley were a little fortunate not to go a man down when Connor Roberts committed a rash foul while already on a yellow. The Pompey fans, as you would expect, weren’t entirely happy with the referee’s decision to issue a foul and a free-kick only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half continued to be a scrappy, bitty affair, which certainly suited the home side. Burnley, meanwhile, continued to lack any sort of control or composure.

Pompey could easily have edged their noses in front within 10 minutes of the restart when Murphy curled in a dangerous ball from the left which Colby Bishop almost turned home at the near post.

The visitors continued to live dangerously, allowing Murphy in particular to deliver some threatening balls into the box. Lang, meanwhile, failed to hit the target after being picked out in space from a corner.

Slowly but surely, Burnley began to see a bit more of the ball, but they were lacking in invention and resorted to a lot of aimless long balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey threatened once again from a cross when Conor Shaughnessy headed straight at Trafford from a free-kick.

As the away side struggled to make any sort of impression on the game against a side in the bottom three, it resulted in the home fans chanting “boring, boring Burnley” during a stoppage in play.

The Clarets ignored these taunts to finally pile on some pressure during the final stages of the game as Lucas Pires had a shot blocked before another goalbound effort from the left-back was cleared away by Andre Dozzell near his own goalline. Burnley’s appeals for handball, meanwhile, fell on deaf ears.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, Foster almost broke the deadlock when he took down Roberts’ crossfield ball before letting fly. His effort took a wicked deflection and could have gone anywhere, but deflected kindly into the keeper’s arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only five minutes remaining, Burnley almost lost it but were grateful to a remarkable double save from Trafford, who leapt off his feet to throw himself in front of Colby Bishop’s close-range effort.

Bishop squandered another golden chance to win it for the hosts in the third minute of stoppage time when he fired over after the ball landed for him inside the box.

TEAMS

Pompey: Schmid, Ogilvie, Shaughnessy (Matthews), Atkinson, Dozzell, Potts (Hayden), Swanson (Devlin), Lang, Murphy, Ritchie (Bramall), Bishop

Subs not used: Archer, Pack, Saydee, Waddingham, Blair

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Sarmiento, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Subs not used: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Humphreys, Sonne, Hannibal, Shelvey, Benson, Barnes

Referee: David Webb

Attendance: 20,381 (1,664 Burnley)